The 2016 Copa America was many things to many people. To Lionel Messi, it was a time to vanquish demons. Despite his success at the club level with Barcelona, Messi had never won a major trophy with Argentina, and for most of the centennial edition of the Copa America it looked like he might finally do so. Argentina rolled through the competition and met Chile at the end, a rematch of the Copa America final from one year before. Messi’s great form gave way in that game, and his penalty kick in the shootout at the end went high and wide of the goal. Messi was inconsolable afterward, and shocked the world by announcing his retirement from the national team to reporters in the tunnel after the match. His exile was short-lived—Messi is back with Argentina now, still chasing that elusive first trophy. — Alexander Abnos