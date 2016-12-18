It probably wasn’t a good sign for the White Sox that the team almost self-destructed before the season even started over one of the year’s stupidest controversies. In March, veteran designated hitter Adam LaRoche shocked his White Sox teammates and their fans by announcing his immediate retirement—a move spurred by the team’s decision to bar his teenage son Drake from the players’ clubhouse. That led to a number of players—notably ace Chris Sale and centerfielder Adam Eaton, who called 14-year-old Drake a leader of the team—calling out the team’s management, particularly president Ken Williams. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed all around, and the White Sox’s season went on without LaRoche. In the end, though, Chicago won just 78 games and, after the end of the year, traded Sale and Eaton as part of a rebuild. Maybe Drake was more important than we realized. — Jon Tayler