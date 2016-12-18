Johnson had made a career of winning on smaller stages while falling short in major championships. Oakmont was his moment—but not without controversy. On the 5th hole green, Johnson’s ball appeared to move about the length of a dimple as DJ’s putter hovered over it. A rules official approached Johnson on the 12th hole and informed him that the play would be reviewed after the round, forcing the 31-year-old to play on without knowing exactly where he stood. No matter. DJ stuffed his approach on 18 and tapped in for birdie and a four-shot win. Inside the clubhouse, a one-shot penalty was (controversially) assessed, and it forever stands as a three-shot victory margin. — Jeff Ritter