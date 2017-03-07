NFL free agency tracker: Complete list of signings by team
- Where will 2017's top free agents land? Keep track of every signing and re-signing here.
The most important days of the NFL off-season have begun, with every team sizing up its personnel and trying to build a winner for 2017 through free agency and the draft. Not everyone has as much cap space to burn as the Browns’ $100 million-plus war chest, but everyone will be expected to take action in the coming weeks to improve upon last season's roster.
As the free agency period begins and all 32 teams begin to load up for a new season, you can keep track of every signing below.
Arizona Cardinals
Re-signed Jermaine Gresham, four-year deal
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Re-signed DE Charles Johnson
Re-signed RB Fozzy Whittaker, two-year deal
Re-signed WR Brenton Bersin, one-year deal
Re-signed S Colin Jones, two-year deal
Chicago Bears
Re-signed Daniel Brown, one-year deal
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Agreed to terms with G Patrick Omameh
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
CB Trumaine Johnson signed $16.7 million franchise tender
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Oakland Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Re-signed DE William Gholston, five-year deal worth $27.5 million
Tennessee Titans
Washington Redskins