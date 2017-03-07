The most important days of the NFL off-season have begun, with every team sizing up its personnel and trying to build a winner for 2017 through free agency and the draft. Not everyone has as much cap space to burn as the Browns’ $100 million-plus war chest, but everyone will be expected to take action in the coming weeks to improve upon last season's roster.

As the free agency period begins and all 32 teams begin to load up for a new season, you can keep track of every signing below.

Arizona Cardinals

Re-signed Jermaine Gresham, four-year deal

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Re-signed DE Charles Johnson

Re-signed RB Fozzy Whittaker, two-year deal

Re-signed WR Brenton Bersin, one-year deal

Re-signed S Colin Jones, two-year deal

Chicago Bears

Re-signed Daniel Brown, one-year deal

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Agreed to terms with G Patrick Omameh

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

CB Trumaine Johnson signed $16.7 million franchise tender

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Re-signed DE William Gholston, five-year deal worth $27.5 million

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins