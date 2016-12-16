After a decades-long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, Muhammad Ali died on June 3 at the age of 74. The three-time heavyweight champion was a figure of international significance far beyond boxing, an individual whose controversial stand against the Vietnam War and lifelong efforts as a humanitarian and advocate for justice touched the lives of millions. On June 10, following a memorial service and motorcade viewed by thousands, the Greatest was laid to rest in his native Louisville. — Richard O'Brien