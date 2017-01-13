Down
enlarge
Floyd Mayweather says he's attending Donald Trump's inauguration
0:33 | Boxing
Floyd Mayweather says he's attending Donald Trump's inauguration
Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says he's attending Donald Trump's inauguration

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather Jr. told TMZ Sports he'll be in Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration. 

"Y'all going to see me in D.C.," the retired boxer said. "Y'all going to see me in D.C. looking good. I got my tux and everything ready. All black (tie) affair." 

Mayweather, who has been in the news recently for discussing a potential fight with MMA star Conor McGregor, met with Trump at Trump Tower in New York after his election victory in November.

"Barack Obama was a good president and hopefully Donald Trump is a good president," he added. 

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Jan. 20. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters