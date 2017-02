Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Las Vegas mansion was burglarized ahead of his 40th birthday, according to USA Today.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department noted that several items of value were taken but no finalized list of valuables that were snatched were available yet. TMZ reports that $150,000 worth of valuables were stolen.

No suspect has been identified at the time.

Mayweather, who has been retired for the past year, was allegedly robbed of $7 million worth of jewelry from his Las Vegas home in 2008.

Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and other celebrities were in attendance at Mayweather's birthday party.