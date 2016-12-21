College Basketball

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery refuses handshakes with UND

SI Wire
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery refused to shake hands with North Dakota's staff and players and instructed his players to follow suit after a 84–73 win on Tuesday night for what he says was inappropriate play late in the game.

In the game's final minute with the outcome in hand, North Dakota guard Quinton Hooker fouled Iowa’s Peter Jok near half court with 12 seconds left.

Seconds later, North Dakota’s Corey Baldwin stripped the ball out of Iowa forward Nicholas Baer's hand as he held the ball trying to run out of the clock. Baldwin passed the ball to forward Drick Bernstine for a layup, but the basket didn't count as time ran out.

At the game's conclusion, McCaffrey and his players then turned and made their way to the locker room.

"I wasn't pleased with how the game ended and the things that happened," McCaffery said after the game. "I'll say this, I have a lot of respect for [North Dakota head coach] Brian [Jones] and [assistant] Jeff Horner. I don't think they teach that stuff. But I was not having it. That's not the way to play."

Jones said that his players are not malicious and they wanted to compete until the final buzzer.

"We want to come here and play well," Jones said of his players. "We want our family and friends to be proud of what we’re doing and be respected. I get the heat of it. It’s just the heat of the moment. Coach (McCaffery) is a high-character guy, I’m not blaming that. There were some things down the stretch that both teams could have cleaned up.”

– Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters