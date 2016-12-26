Villanova tops AP College Basketball Top 25 for fourth straight week
The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll mostly remains unchanged from last week as Villanova is still on top at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.
The Wildcats are 12–0 on the season and received 56 of the 65 first-place votes. UCLA sits in second at 13–0 with three first-place votes.
One of the few change in this week's rankings has Florida in at No. 25 to replace South Carolina.
View the full rankings below:
1. Villanova (56)
2. UCLA (3)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor (6)
5. Duke
6. Louisville
7. Gonzaga
8. Kentucky
9. North Carolina
10. Creighton
11. West Virginia
12. Virginia
13. Butler
14. Wisconsin
15. Purdue
16. Indiana
17. Xavier
18. Arizona
19. St. Mary's (Cal)
20. Florida State
21. Oregon
22. USC
23. Cincinnati
24. Notre Dame
25. Florida