Villanova tops AP College Basketball Top 25 for fourth straight week

Monday December 26th, 2016

The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll mostly remains unchanged from last week as Villanova is still on top at No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week.

The Wildcats are 12–0 on the season and received 56 of the 65 first-place votes. UCLA sits in second at 13–0 with three first-place votes.

One of the few change in this week's rankings has Florida in at No. 25 to replace South Carolina.

View the full rankings below:

1. Villanova (56)

2. UCLA (3)

3. Kansas

4. Baylor (6)

5. Duke

6. Louisville

7. Gonzaga

8. Kentucky

9. North Carolina

10. Creighton

11. West Virginia

12. Virginia

13. Butler

14. Wisconsin

15. Purdue

16. Indiana

17. Xavier

18. Arizona

19. St. Mary's (Cal)

20. Florida State

21. Oregon

22. USC

23. Cincinnati

24. Notre Dame

25. Florida

