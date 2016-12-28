College Basketball

Watch: No. 21 Oregon hands No. 2 UCLA first loss on Dillon Brooks’s game winner

SI Wire
Thursday December 29th, 2016

Oregon knocked off previously undefeated UCLA on a late game winner by Dillon Brooks.

Brooks took the ball at the top of the key with the clock running down and the Ducks trailing by one. He pulled up from the right wing and drained a three for the 89–87 lead.

Watch below.

There was a bit of controversy at the end of the game, as Oregon students and fans stormed the court despite there being time left on the clock. It was eventually reset and no technical foul was assessed, leaving less than a second for the Bruins to take a shot. Lonzo Ball’s heave fell short.

UCLA falls to 13–1, and Oregon improves to 12–2.

