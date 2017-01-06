Saturday, 9 p.m., ESPNU

I’ve seen the Cougars play a couple of times and have been wondering when they are going to notch a breakthrough win. They beat Rhode Island at home by five and a decimated UConn squad by 16 on the road, but they also lost at home by a point to Harvard and got embarrassed by a pretty lousy LSU team in Baton Rouge. I think they will capitalize on this opportunity against a team that will be a comfortable matchup. Houston is ranked 336th in the country in tempo, but it still has two of the top scorers in the American in 6' 2" junior guard Rob Gray Jr. (ranked first in the league at 20.4 ppg) and 6' 5" senior guard Damyean Dotson (seventh at 15.4).

Houston 66, Cincinnati 63