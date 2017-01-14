Louisville defeated Duke 78-69 on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

Duke committed 18 turnovers in the loss with Grayson Allen recording a career-high six turnovers.

On a loose ball, Allen appears to have been smacked in the face by Louisville's Donovan Mitchell on his way off the ground.

Watch the contact below:

GIF: Grayson Allen grabs a Louisville player's arm and gets smacked in the face. pic.twitter.com/JvAmGcQeQ3 — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 14, 2017

Allen has committed several questionable incidents on the year. Earlier in the week, it looked like Allen shoved a Florida State coach on the sidelines but the coach later clarified that it was not a dirty play. Allen has served a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent.