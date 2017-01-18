Down
enlarge
Wooden Watch: Interview with Duke sophomore guard Luke Kennard
13:01 | College Basketball
Wooden Watch: Interview with Duke sophomore guard Luke Kennard
College Basketball

Wooden Watch: Duke's Luke Kennard says 'great teams deal with adversity'

David Gardner
28 minutes ago

Everyone in the country expected Duke to have a player of the year contender this season, but no one predicted that player would be Luke Kennard. Duke had planned to use its 6' 6" sophomore guard as an offensive sparkplug off the bench, particularly in the second half. Upperclassmen like senior forward Amile Jefferson and junior guard Grayson Allen—the preseason player of the year frontrunner—and bluechip freshman like Harry Giles, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were supposed to be ahead of Kennard in the pecking order.

But as Duke has endured injuries (Jefferson, Giles, Tatum, freshman Marques Bolden, and coach Mike Krzyzewski) and suspensions (Allen), Kennard has emerged as the most explosive—and the most consistent—offensive force. He is averaging 20.2 points a game and boasting an offensive rating of 133.4, a top-20 mark nationally. For those who saw him play high school basketball in Ohio—where as a senior he surpassed LeBron James on the state’s all-time scoring list—this has come as no surprise. “They recruited me to be a playmaker—Coach K told me that,” Kennard says. “Being in high school, being a scorer, being ‘LeBron,’ it was pretty cool. That’s how I’ve been labeled—a shooter, a scorer—that’s what coach recruited me to do.”

Before the season, assistant coach Jeff Capel challenged Kennard to be more consistent from game to game. He has responded by scoring in double figures in every game but one and by posting more than 20 points on nine occasions already.

College Basketball
Expert predictions: SI writers make midseason picks for Final Four & more

Despite the injuries, suspensions and distractions, Duke still boasts a top-10 offense and a top-40 defense in adjusted efficiency, according to kenpom.com. The team is 14–4 and No. 18 in the AP top 25 poll. And there’s good reason to believe that the opportunity for players like Kennard to develop will benefit the Blue Devils in March.

“We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, and I think it shows a lot about our team, how tough we’ve been through it all,” Kennard says. “We’re kind of writing our own story right now. We have to be tough. We have to be together. Great teams overcome adversity, and we have guys who can do that.”

Here are SI.com’s Top 10 candidates for player of the year this week:

10. Maurice Watson Jr., senior guard, Creighton* — 12.9 ppg, 8.5 apg, 2.6 rpg

* Watson is an honorable mention this week. He has been consistently in our top 10 this season and was our guest last week. His season—and his college career—ended when he tore his ACL against Xavier on Monday.

9. Markelle Fultz, freshman guard, Washington — 22.2 ppg, 6.1 apg, 5.8 rpg
8. Johnathan Motley, junior forward, Baylor — 15.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.2 apg
7. Ethan Happ, sophomore center, Wisconsin — 12.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg
6. De’Aaron Fox, freshman guard, Kentucky — 16.7 ppg, 6.3 apg, 5.0 rpg
5. Kennard — 20.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.5 apg
4. Caleb Swanigan, sophomore forward, Purdue — 18.4 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 2.7 apg
3. Lonzo Ball, freshman guard, UCLA — 14.6 ppg, 8.0 apg, 5.5 rpg
2. Frank Mason, senior guard, Kansas — 20.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 4.5 rpg
1. Josh Hart, senior guard, Villanova — 18.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.6 apg

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters