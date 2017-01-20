College Basketball

Report: Indiana’s OG Anunoby to have knee surgery, out for season

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Indiana forward OG Anunoby will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee on Wednesday, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Anunoby will reportedly have surgery on his right knee, leaving the 13–6 Hoosiers in a tough spot at 3–3 in the Big Ten.

The versatile, defensive-minded Anunoby, 19, was projected by many as a lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft. It’s unclear whether he will now return for his junior year, as the injury and rehab process could affect his availability for predraft workouts as well as teams’ willingness to take a risk. Rehab and a clean bill of health will be paramount.

The 6'8" Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season.

