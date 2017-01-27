Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

I can’t say that I’ve given up on the Spartans, but there are certainly no signs that they are bound for one of their standard late-season surges. Freshman swingman Miles Bridges has regained his form after returning from a seven-game absence with an ankle injury—he had 33 points in Tuesday’s home loss to Purdue—but he is not getting enough help from his friends. The Wolverines are hard to beat when they are knocking down threes, as was the case when they went 11 for 20 from behind the arc in a 30-point win over Indiana on Thursday, so Michigan State’s defense has to be top level.

Michigan State 70, Michigan 65