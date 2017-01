Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

This is the return of a home-and-home matchup that drops as a lovely present in late January. Virginia’s defense was exquisite on Tuesday, when the Cavaliers forced a high-powered Notre Dame squad to shoot 3 for 18 from three on its home floor. It’s a lot to ask for pull off a repeat performance against the defending champs who are coming off a disappointing loss, but I can’t wait to see them try.

Villanova 68, Virginia 63