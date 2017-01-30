WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter says he and forward Basil Smotherman have come to a mutual agreement to part ways.

In making the announcement Sunday morning, Painter issued a statement saying Smotherman failed to meet the normal expectations for players in the program and that the two sides decided it would be best if Smotherman were no longer on the Boilermakers' roster.

It's unclear what the redshirt junior will do next.

Smotherman appeared in 18 games this season and averaged 3.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 12.1 minutes.

Purdue (17–4, 6–2 Big Ten) visited Nebraska (9–11, 3–5) on Sunday afternoon.