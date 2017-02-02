College Basketball

Coach K will return from surgery to coach Duke against Pittsburgh

2 hours ago

Mike Krzyzewski will return to the Duke sidelines for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh after sitting out most of January following back surgery, the school announced Thursday.

Duke enters the game at 17–5, but has dealt with several obstacles this season including injuries to key players, Krzyzewski’s absence, and ongoing scrutiny of guard Grayson Allen’s on-court conduct.

The Blue Devils went 4–3 with assistant Jeff Capel serving as head coach and are 5–4 in the ACC.

Duke’s next three games are at home, with Pitt followed by rival North Carolina on Thursday and Clemson on Saturday.

