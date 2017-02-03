College Basketball

UNC–Notre Dame postponed due to Chapel Hill emergency water shortage

SI Wire
an hour ago

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame has been postponed due to an emergency water shortage in Chapel Hill, the school announced.

The Tar Heels were scheduled to host the Fighting Irish on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Smith Center. A major water main break in the area affected UNC’s campus on Friday and led to the cancelation of afternoon classes and a press conference for head coach Roy Williams.

The campus community was asked not to drink or use tap water “until further notice” according to the News-Observer. The school attempted to clear staffers from campus given the situation.

The game is now set for Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum, an hour or so away from campus. Student tickets will be honored at the new venue.

The Tar Heels are ranked No. 12 going into the game, and the Fighting Irish No. 20.

