March Madness returns next month with Selection Sunday taking place on March 12.

The first four will be held in Dayton on March 14-15.

The first and second round of the tournament will be hosted in Buffalo, Milwaukee, Orlando, Salt Lake City, Greenville, Indianapolis, Tulsa and Sacramento.

The Regional Round is March 23 and 25 in Kansas City, San Jose, Memphis and New York.

The Final Four is in Phoenix on April 1 and 3.