College Basketball

How to watch UConn women's basketball vs. South Carolina online: Time, live stream, channel

SI Wire
an hour ago

The UConn women's basketball team is shooting for its 100th win on Monday night against South Carolina.

The Huskies, who are 24–0 this season and have not lost a game since the 2014–15 season against No. 6 Stanford, will face the No. 6 Gamecocks at home on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

South Carolina is 21–2 this season, but is 0–4 all-time against UConn.

Details on how to watch the game are below. 

How to watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Click here to watch the game online.

