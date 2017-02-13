The UConn women's basketball team is shooting for its 100th win on Monday night against South Carolina.

The Huskies, who are 24–0 this season and have not lost a game since the 2014–15 season against No. 6 Stanford, will face the No. 6 Gamecocks at home on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

South Carolina is 21–2 this season, but is 0–4 all-time against UConn.

Details on how to watch the game are below.

How to watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Click here to watch the game online.