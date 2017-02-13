College Basketball

UConn women's basketball wins 100th consecutive game

Tuesday February 14th, 2017

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team made history on Monday night when the Huskies won their 100th consecutive game in a 66–55 victory over South Carolina. 

The No. 6 Gamecocks became the latest victim of the 25–0 Huskies, who last lost a game in the 2014–15 season against then No. 6 Stanford. The parallel history proved to be no jinx for UConn as the team cruised to a win powered by a 26-point, 14 rebound night by Gabby Williams. 

South Carolina is now 21–3 this season, and 0–5 all-time against UConn.

UConn next plays on Saturday at Tulane at 7 p.m. ET, and have just four games to go before closing out what could be their second straight undefeated season.

