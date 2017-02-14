The No. 15 Florida Gators (20–5, 10–2 SEC) have an identical overall record and the same conference mark as the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (20–5, 10–2) heading into Tuesday’s college basketball action.

But the Gators have a more difficult final stretch of the regular season, beginning Tuesday when they visit the Auburn Tigers (16–9, 5–7) as 10-point road favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Florida has fared well as double-digit chalk away from home over the previous four seasons, although it has not happened often during that stretch. The Gators have won five in a row straight up and gone 4–1 against the spread in that role, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database, dating back to 2013.

The Tigers have also lost 19 of the past 20 meetings with Florida, going 8–2 ATS in those games.

Kentucky is a larger 13.5-point favorite at home on Tuesday hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (14–11, 6–6), who won the first meeting 82–80 in a big upset as 10.5-point underdogs on Jan. 24. The Wildcats are just 2–8 ATS in their last 10 games, and they have also failed to cover the spread in the previous three versus Tennessee, losing twice SU.

On Wednesday, there are two intriguing matchups in the Big Ten and ACC to watch. First, the No. 23 Maryland Terrapins (21–4, 9–3 Big Ten) visit the Northwestern Wildcats (19–6, 8–4), who are coming off a large 66–59 upset of the 11th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday as 11.5-point road dogs.

Northwestern ended a two-game skid with the impressive victory while Maryland also snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with an 86–77 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes as 7.5-point home favorites on the college basketball betting lines.

Later on Wednesday, the No. 12 Duke Blue Devils (20–5, 8–4 ACC) visit the No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers (18–6, 8–4). The Blue Devils bring a five-game winning streak into John Paul Jones Arena, and they have won 11 of the past 13 meetings SU. However, the Cavaliers have managed to cover five of the last six in the series.

Thursday’s games involving Top 25 teams are underwhelming from a betting perspective, but Wisconsin (21–4, 10–2) will try to rebound from its loss to Northwestern in a road matchup with the Michigan Wolverines (16–9, 6–6). The Badgers have won five straight against the Wolverines, but they are just 2–3 ATS, failing to cover three of four.

And the top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (26–0, 14–0 WCC) will attempt to stay unbeaten later that night when they host the San Francisco Dons (18–9, 8–6). The Bulldogs have been good to their backers recently, going 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games.