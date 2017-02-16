College Basketball

NC State fires coach Mark Gottfried, but he will coach the rest of the season

SI Wire
an hour ago

NC State has fired head coach Mark Gottfried, but Gottfried will continue to coach the Wolfpack for the remainder of this season, the school announced Thursday. 

"Mark and I met today to discuss the future direction of our program," said NC State Director of Athletics DebbieYow. "While it has long been my practice to evaluate the body of work at season's end, in reviewing the overall direction of our program, we believe a change in leadership is necessary moving forward. Our focus now remains on supporting our student-athletes and staff over the final weeks of our season." 

The announcement comes a day after NC State was blown out 97-73 by in-state rival North Carolina.

Gottfried led NC State to the NCAA tournament in his first four years leading the program, but the Wolfpack went 16-17 and 5-13 in ACC play last year and missed the tournament. NC State is 14-13 but just 3-11 in ACC play this season.

Over his tenure at NC State, Gottfried has a 122-82 overall record and a 47-55 record in ACC play. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters