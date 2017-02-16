Oregon unveils new glow-in-the-dark uniforms

Oregon unveiled a glow-in-the-dark "Electric Green" uniform which the No. 7 Ducks (22-4, 11-2 Pac-12) will wear when they host Utah tonight.

Electricity creates a buzz. New uniforms create hype. @OregonMBB's Electric Green uniforms vs. Utah do both. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/fAulNGgYxN — GoDucks (@GoDucks) February 16, 2017

The university is known for collaborating with Nike, which is based in nearby Beaverton, to push the envelope with adventurous jerseys. The football team has become famous for its colorful and often shiny uniforms and helmets.

These uniforms look good, sure, but there is no indication that this game will be played in the dark.

Good looking? Yes. Practical? no.