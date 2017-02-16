College Basketball

Oregon unveils new glow-in-the-dark uniforms

3 hours ago

Oregon unveiled a glow-in-the-dark "Electric Green" uniform which the No. 7 Ducks (22-4, 11-2 Pac-12) will wear when they host Utah tonight. 

The university is known for collaborating with Nike, which is based in nearby Beaverton, to push the envelope with adventurous jerseys. The football team has become famous for its colorful and often shiny uniforms and helmets.

Power Rankings: Gonzaga's odds of completing the perfect season

These uniforms look good, sure, but there is no indication that this game will be played in the dark.

Good looking? Yes. Practical? no. 

 

