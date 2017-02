Syracuse's John Gillon hit a game-winning three pointer at the buzzer to defeat the No. 10 ranked Duke Blue Devils 78–75 at the Carrier Dome.

Gillon finished the game with 26 points.

Luke Kennard led the Duke with 23 points.

The win helps Syracuse's bid for the NCAA tournament. Syracuse improves to 9–7 against ACC opponents on the year.

Duke falls to 22–6 overall and 10–5 in the conference.