Big Ten's struggles could cost the conference come Selection Sunday

Marquette men's basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski invited a 10-year-old boy named Luka to practice on Friday and drew up a play for the kid to run with the team.

Wojciechowski tells Luka to wait on the baseline before getting lifted by senior Luke Fischer.

"No pressure," Wojciechowski tells the boy. "We're only down one."

The play was a success and Luka's day appeared to have been made with the team's cheers.