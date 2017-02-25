College Basketball

Watch: Marquette, Steve Wojciechowski make 10-year-old boy's day with practice play

Down
enlarge
Big Ten's struggles could cost the conference come Selection Sunday
2:27 | College Basketball
Big Ten's struggles could cost the conference come Selection Sunday
SI Wire
3 hours ago

Marquette men's basketball head coach Steve Wojciechowski invited a 10-year-old boy named Luka to practice on Friday and drew up a play for the kid to run with the team.

 Wojciechowski tells Luka to wait on the baseline before getting lifted by senior Luke Fischer.

"No pressure," Wojciechowski tells the boy. "We're only down one."

The play was a success and Luka's day appeared to have been made with the team's cheers.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters