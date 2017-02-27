Bubble Watch: Evaluating this year's very large (and very soft) group of bubble teams
Quickly
- This year's bubble is a soft one, but that means plenty of teams are vying for the coveted NCAA tournament spots. Here is everything you should know each candidate.
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The first conference tournament begins on Monday with the Atlantic Sun kicking off its festivities with four quarterfinal games, and the calendar turns to March on Wednesday. The madness is here.
Consider SI.com your one-stop shop for all things bracket and bubble over the next two weeks. We will be updating our field of 68 and Bubble Watch every day from now through Selection Sunday. The Bracket Watch will focus on games with major seeding implications for teams assured of a trip to the dance, while the Bubble Watch will look at all the games that day with implications at the backend of the field. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a college basketball fan. Celebrate right here with us.
Tuesday’s bubble games (all times Eastern, bubble teams bolded, locks italicized)
Georgetown at Seton Hall, 6:30 pm
The Pirates did exactly what was necessary the last two weeks, picking up wins over Creighton and Xavier. That has them in striking distance for their second straight trip to the dance, but they remain a bubble team. Not only do they need one more resume-building win, they cannot afford a damaging loss. Georgetown may not be on the at-large radar, but the Hoyas have wins over Oregon, Butler, Creighton, Marquette and Syracuse this season. This is a tricky game that’s all risk, no reward for the Pirates.
Indiana at Purdue, 7 pm
We’re being generous to Indiana by including them, but it’s better to cast a wide net with this year’s soft bubble. At 16–13 overall, the Hoosiers likely can’t afford another loss in the regular season. We’ll get into this further in the conference-by-conference breakdown, but no team has earned an at-large bid with more than 14 losses. The Hoosiers upward climb continues at in-state rival Purdue, which is coming off a 12-point loss at Michigan. If the Hoosiers lose, which is likely, it’ll be Big Ten tournament champs or bust.
DePaul at Providence, 8:30 pm
No team has done more for its at-large candidacy over the last two weeks than Providence. The Friars have knocked off Butler, Xavier, Creighton and Marquette in succession, giving them an inside track to a tournament berth. So long as they avoid bad losses the rest of the way, they should be dancing.
Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 9 pm
Vanderbilt is one of our First Four Out, and one of the most interesting bubble teams. The Commodores are 8–3 in their last 11 games, with wins over Florida, Iowa State, South Carolina and Arkansas in that stretch. On the down side, they already have 13 losses, and still have games left with Kentucky on Tuesday and Florida over the weekend. At the very least, they must split those two games. If 14 losses is the breaking point, the Commodores have to beat the SEC’s two best teams this week.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 pm
The Yellow Jackets and Vanderbilt are in a similar predicament. They’ve proved their ability to beat high-level tournament competition with wins over North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame and VCU. They’re also at the 13-loss mark with two games to play before the ACC tournament. If they’re in the at-large discussion on Selection Sunday, it means they picked up a loss in the conference tournament. Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh is a must-win.
Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 9 pm
It might be more accurate if half of Oklahoma State’s name were bolded and the other half were italicized. The Cowboys likely have one foot securely in the field of 68 with wins over West Virginia (on the road), Wichita State (ditto) and Arkansas, 20 total wins (including nine in a top-two conference in America), an RPI of 26 and kenpom.com ranking of 19. They’d remove any doubt with a win in Ames on Tuesday.
American
Locks: Cincinnati, SMU
The AAC is officially down to one bubble team. With Cincinnati and SMU assured of tournament berths, all eyes are on Houston over the next two weeks. The Cougars have two top-50 RPI wins, but those came against Vermont, which has dominated the America East Conference, and Rhode Island, which is also on the bubble. In other words, they do not have a win over a team guaranteed to get an at-large berth. Add to the mix losses to Harvard, Memphis and LSU, and it’s clear that Houston is here, at least in part, because of the softness of this year’s bubble.
The Cougars still need some help from the bubble teams ahead of them, such as Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Illinois and, yes, Rhode Island. They can make a big move with a win over Cincinnati on Thursday. If they lose that game, however, they’ll likely need to win the AAC tournament to get into the dance. At that point, they just don’t have enough on the résumé, and there are too many teams standing between them and an at-large berth.
Locks: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia
Miami punched its tournament ticket last week with wins over Virginia and Duke, the former of which came on the road. The Hurricanes had an uneven start in the ACC portion of their schedule, but now have three top-25 RPI wins, and are 8–9 against the top 100. Their worst loss of the season was at Syracuse, and that doubles as their only loss to a team that isn’t in the top 50 in RPI and top 35 on kenpom.com. That’s absolutely the resume of a tournament team. Virginia Tech is likely in the same boat. The Hokies took care of Clemson and Boston College last week and Miami on Tuesday to move to 21–8 overall, and 10–7 in conference. With wins over Duke, Virginia and Michigan, they’ve proved they can handle all caliber of tournament competition.
The ACC’s quest to break or tie the record for most teams from one conference in the tournament, which the Big East set with 11 in 2011, is likely to fall short. Three more teams from the conference, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, remain on the bubble. All three of them would need to get in just to tie the record, and that is unlikely. The Orange are 3–4 against the RPI top 25, with those wins coming against Florida State, Duke and Virginia. They also have three losses to sub-100 teams, including one to Boston College, which is 210th in RPI and 164th on kenpom.com. What’s more, Syracuse already has 13 total losses. Assuming they don’t win the ACC tournament, their final résumé will have at least 14 losses. No team has earned an at-large berth with 15 losses, and just six have nabbed one with 14. Syracuse has proved it can play with, and beat, Final Four-quality competition, but the 14-loss threshold is a clear line of demarcation. It’s certainly possible the selection committee makes a bit of history, especially with this year’s bubble, but that’s not a risk the Orange want to take. That makes Saturday’s game with Georgia Tech a must-win.
Speaking of the Yellow Jackets, they’ll present a nearly identical resume to the committee. They, too, have three impressive conference wins over North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame, and a fourth top-25 RPI win over VCU. Their worst losses aren’t as bad as Syracuse’s but they did lose to two teams, Ohio and N.C. State, that rank 100th or worse in RPI and on kenpom.com. Most significantly, they are also at 13 losses, meaning they likely can afford to lose no more than once the rest of the season, including the ACC tournament. Before visiting Syracuse over the weekend, they’ll host Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Assuming the Yellow Jackets top Pitt, Saturday’s game in Syracuse becomes a de facto elimination game.
The Demon Deacons have an altogether different issue. They have a better RPI and kenpom.com ranking than both Syracuse and Georgia Tech, and with 12 total losses they have a little more margin for error. On the down side, they’ve failed to get over the hump against the ACC’s best teams. They’re 0–7 against the RPI top 25, and 1–9 against the top 50, with the win coming at home over Miami. They have two more opportunities to build their résumé in the regular season, but will be underdogs when they host Louisville on Wednesday, and when they visit Virginia Tech on Saturday. They need at least one win to keep their at-large hopes alive.
Atlantic 10
Locks: Dayton
It would be a stretch to say that VCU’s at-large candidacy is in jeopardy, but the Rams do not have much room for error. After losing to Rhode Island over the weekend, they are 2–2 against the RPI top 50 and kenpom.com top 50. That would be fine if VCU’s résumé were devoid of bad losses, but the Rams dropped games to a bad Davidson team and terrible Fordham team. The Rams finish the regular season with a trip to Dayton on Wednesday and a home game with George Mason on Saturday. Let’s assume they play to script, losing to the Flyers and beating the Patriots. That puts them at 2–3 against the top 50 and 7–5 against the top 100, with their best win coming at home over Dayton. That should be enough to get them in. If they take a bad loss in the A-10 tournament, though, all bets are off.
They aren’t the only Rams in striking distance for an at-large bid. Rhode Island got the win it needed when it took down VCU over the weekend. These Rams are now 2–3 against the RPI top 50, with a neutral-floor win over Cincinnati added to the VCU triumph. They, too, are working against a couple of bad losses, which came against La Salle and Fordham, and their 4–7 record against the top 100 leaves them less wiggle room than VCU enjoys. They absolutely need a clean week against Saint Joe’s and Davidson, which would make them the No. 3 seed in the A-10 tournament. If it played to form, that would pit them against, yep, VCU in the A-10 semifinals. Rhode Island’s season would be on the line in that game.
Big 12
Locks: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, West Virginia
After spending most of the season with three tournament locks, the Big 12 picked up its fourth last week. Iowa State won its fourth and fifth games in a row, including a 72-69 triumph over Baylor. The Cyclones are now 11–5 in the country’s second best conference, and are in third place in front of the Bears. They joined West Virginia as the only teams in the country to beat both Kansas and Baylor this season (remember that win over Kansas came at Allen Fieldhouse). The committee will have no problem overlooking their losses at Texas and Iowa. The Cyclones can go ahead and buy their dancing shoes.
Oklahoma State is all but a tournament lock, as well, after wins over Kansas State and Texas Tech last week. The Cowboys are up to 20 wins overall, with three of those against top-50 RPI teams. Road wins at West Virginia and Wichita State will stand out to the committee, as will victories away from home over TCU, Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Cowboys have proved they can win away from home against tournament-quality competition with regularity. The committee will also like their RPI of 26 and kenpom.com ranking of 19. They have a tough week ahead with a trip to Iowa State before the regular season finale at home against Kansas, but the Cowboys should enjoy a relaxing Selection Sunday.
Once on par with the Cyclones and Cowboys, both Kansas State and TCU have gone in the opposite direction. The Wildcats have lost five of their last six games, and eight of their last 10, falling to 17–12 overall, and 6–10 in the Big 12. The foundation set by wins over West Virginia and Baylor (on the road) makes a late-season charge back into the tournament field possible, but they’ll need to do some real damage in the Big 12 tournament. They finish the season with games against TCU and Texas Tech. Wins in those games will nudge the needle in the right direction, but won’t get them back into the field without some help.
The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, have lost five straight games, including a one-point heartbreaker to West Virginia over the weekend. The have the same 17–12, 6–10 record as Kansas State, which places both at the selection committee’s historic point of no return. Wednesday’s game between the two in Fort Worth is the likely end of the eventual loser’s at-large candidacies.
Big East
Locks: Butler, Creighton, Villanova
With two weeks to go before Selection Sunday, the Big East has as much bubble intrigue as any conference in the country. That would have seemed impossible just a few weeks ago, but with Xavier sliding back to the pack, and Providence surging into the field, four Big East teams sit firmly on the bubble to start the final week of the regular season. All four are in the dance in our up-to-the-minute Bracket Watch, and there’s room for all of them to stick in the field, even though some will definitely meet across the next two weeks. All four are helpfully 8–8, so we’ll take them in order of their standing, as defined by the conference’s tiebreaking rules.
First up is Seton Hall, which is one of our last four teams in the field of 68, for the time being. The Pirates picked up a big win over Xavier last week, and then took care of business at DePaul. They have three standout wins against teams that are all inside the top 40 in both RPI and on kenpom.com (South Carolina, Creighton, Xavier), and are 8–9 against the RPI top 100. They have one sub-100 loss to St. John’s, and sit at 48th in the RPI and 57th on kenpom.com. That all adds up to the profile of a traditional bubble team. The end the regular season includes a home game against Georgetown on Tuesday and a trip to Butler on Saturday.
Next up is Providence, which, just three weeks ago, was left for dead. The Friars have won four straight games since then, all of which came against guaranteed or likely tournament teams. It’d be one thing if the Friars were picking off DePaul and St. John’s, which are, incidentally, the two teams they’ll play this week. That they took down Butler, Xavier, Creighton and Marquette in succession has the Friars safely in our field, for now, as a No. 10 seed. They should be able to survive the two worst teams in the Big East this week, but stranger things have happened. If they can just avoid bad losses the rest of the way, they should be a happy bunch on Selection Sunday.
Moving right along, we find Xavier, the one team in the group that feels worse than it did a few weeks ago. The Musketeers have lost five straight games, and while all have come at the hands of guaranteed or likely tournament teams, the slide has a once-safe tournament team on shaky ground. Now, before the Xavier faithful starts to get too nervous, this should still be an at-large team. They have three top-50 wins, including one at Creighton, an 8–10 record against the top 100, and just one loss to a team outside the top 70 in RPI. The selection committee will also smile upon Xavier’s 27th-ranked RPI and 10th-hardest strength of schedule. They aren’t in jeopardy yet, but that could change with a few more losses. Wednesday’s home game with Marquette is huge for the Musketeers. If they win that one, they’ll have a lot more leash from the committee during the Big East tournament.
That same Marquette team rounds out the Big East bubble. The one thing that the Golden Eagles have that no other Big East bubble team does is a win over Villanova. That’s going to be huge when the committee sits down to debate the backend of the tournament field. The Golden Eagles also beat Creighton on the road, Seton Hall and Xavier, and a neutral-floor win over Vanderbilt looks better than ever with the Commodores making a late-season run for an at-large bid. The biggest issue now for Marquette is its remaining schedule. After the visit to Xavier on Wednesday, the Golden Eagles host Creighton on Saturday. If they split, they’re likely in, assuming they avoid a bad loss in the conference tournament. If they lose both, they’ll almost certainly have to do some damage during championship week.
There’s no such thing as too many wins for bubble teams, but all four of these from the Big East are looking at the same formula. Get either one big win (Villanova or Butler) or two solid wins (Creighton and their fellow bubblers), and stay away from bad losses (DePaul, St. John’s, Georgetown), and the selection committee will likely grant a tournament invite.
Big Ten
Locks: Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin
The state of Michigan supplied this conference’s big winners last week. While Minnesota moved into the lock category, Michigan and Michigan State both moved in that direction, and will likely be there by Selection Sunday. We’ll start with the Wolverines, who took down Rutgers and Purdue last week. The Wolverines started the month of February on the wrong side of the bubble. After beating Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin and Purdue during the month, they all but assured itself of a tournament berth. They have four-top 40 wins and an 11–10 record against the RPI top 100, without a loss against a team outside that class. What’s more, their worst loss in the last month came at Minnesota, and the selection committee will account for the state of a team as it enters the tournament. There’s no doubt that Michigan is at its very best right now. For what it’s worth, they do have a tough final week of the regular season, visiting Northwestern and Nebraska. One win should remove any doubt for the Wolverines.
Michigan’s State, meanwhile, picked up wins over Nebraska and Wisconsin last week to move to 10–6 in the Big Ten, which puts them in striking distance for the coveted double bye in the conference tournament. The Spartans have won six of their last eight games, and while just two of those came against guaranteed or likely tournament teams, they look awfully nice next two three early-season wins over Minnesota and Northwestern. They’re now 6–7 against the RPI top 50 and 11–10 against the top 100, which should be plenty to counterbalance a loss to Northeastern. Like Michigan, they finish the season with a challenging week on the road, visiting Illinois and Maryland.
Northwestern’s second-half slide is the talk of the conference, if not the country. After beating Wisconsin in Madison two weeks ago, Northwestern appeared all but guaranteed to lock up a tournament bit and end the most infamous streak in college basketball. They’ve lost three of four games since then, two of which came to Illinois and Indiana. Despite the downturn, it’s still too early to push the panic button in Northwestern. In addition to the win at Wisconsin, Northwestern has a neutral-floor win over Dayton, a third top-50 win over Wake Forest, and a 9–9 record against the RPI top 100. Its worst loss was last Saturday’s to Indiana, a team that sits at 87th in the RPI and 49th on kenpom.com. For now, that’s still worthy of an at-large bid. That could change, however, with Michigan and Purdue visiting Evanston this weekend. If the Wildcats lose both of those games, they’ll enter the Big Ten tournament with work to do. If they can go 1–1, however, and stay away from a bad loss in the conference tourney, they should be on safe ground on Selection Sunday.
Travel about 140 miles south of Northwestern’s campus, and you’ll find the Big Ten’s most resurgent team. Illinois is back on the at-large radar. Back in mid-January, the Illini were 12–5 overall with wins over VCU and Michigan. They lost six of their next seven games and appeared headed for, at best, a trip to the NIT. Since then, they’ve won four of five, including a sweep of Northwestern. They’re now 4–8 against the top 50 and 9–12 against the top 100, with zero losses outside the top 90 in RPI or 81 on kenpom.com. The late-season push hasn’t landed the Illini in the field of 68, but it has put them in position to get there with a few more big wins. They can do some more work toward that goal by beating Michigan State at home on Wednesday. They end the regular season at Rutgers on Saturday. If they win both of those games, they will be one of the most interesting teams in the country to watch during championship week. Indiana ended a five-game losing streak with a 63–62 win over Northwestern last weekend. That keeps the Hoosiers at-large hopes alive for now, but at 16–13 overall, they have little room for error. They finish the regular season with trips to Purdue and Ohio State. It’s still more likely than not that the Hoosiers are on the outside of the NCAA tournament field.
Pac-12
Locks: Arizona, Oregon, UCLA
This year’s Pac-12 is one of the weirdest conferences in recent memory. At the top we have Arizona, Oregon and UCLA, all of which are legitimate Final Four contenders. With all three guaranteed to be in different regions, it wouldn’t be a shock, however unlikely, for the conference to send three teams to Houston. There could just as conceivably be the only three Pac-12 teams in the NCAA tournament.
USC and California, the Pac-12’s two next-most-likely tournament teams, have both faltered of late. Now, to be clear, we have both the Trojans and Golden Bears in our field of 68 for the time being, though the latter is one of our last four teams to make it. Both have stumbled down the stretch, and are a couple of losses away from falling out of the field. No one blames USC for losing games to the three elite teams in the conference in succession. It did put the team’s obvious ceiling on display, however, and put it in a position where it cannot afford many bad losses. The Trojans then followed up those three games by losing to Arizona State over the weekend. That was their first sub-100 loss of the season, and they’re still getting by thanks to wins over SMU and UCLA. The wiggle room they once had, however, is gone. Washington State and Washington, two teams ranked outside the top 150 in both RPI and kenpom.com, visit Los Angeles this week. USC absolutely needs to treat them like the doormats they are. The Trojans are still in a position to make the tournament simply by avoiding bad losses.
Cal, meanwhile, counts exactly one top-50 win to its name, and that came against USC. That’s their only win against a team that could get an at-large bid, with their next best win over Princeton on a neutral floor. That’s not exactly a résumé that screams, “Give us an at-large, and give it to us now.” What’s more, the Golden Bears have a tricky week ahead with visits to Utah and Colorado. If they lose either one of those games, they’ll likely be on the wrong side of the bubble heading into the Pac-12 tournament.
Locks: Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina
Barring a handful of unlikely turns, the SEC isn’t getting more than five bids to the tournament, and we know that three of those belong to the locks listed above. Arkansas is likely to enjoy a worry-free Selection Sunday as it charges to the finish line. The Razorbacks have won five straight games, including an impressive one at South Carolina two weeks ago. The two things about Arkansas’s résumé that jump out are its 10–5 record in top-100 RPI games, and its own RPI of 29. A decade ago, that might have made the Razorbacks a No. 5 or 6 seed. It won’t get them that high this season, but it should be enough to have them relaxed on Selection Sunday. They wrap up the regular season with a trip to Florida and a home game with Georgia.
Vanderbilt stands as the SEC’s best chance to get a fifth team into the NCAAs. The Commodores have won eight of their last 11 games, with victories over Florida, Iowa State, Arkansas and South Carolina in that run. That gives them four top-40 RPI wins, with the worst of those teams, according to kenpom.com, being the 41st-ranked Razorbacks. That’s an impressive quartet of wins for any bubble team. An ugly loss to Missouri stands out, but the real issue here, as we’ve discussed with a handful of bubble teams, is the overall record. Vanderbilt is 16–13, which puts them right at the breaking point. Again, no team has earned an at-large bid with 15 losses, and just six since 1985 have received one with 14 losses. Vanderbilt is one away from that magic number, and its remaining schedule is unkind. The Commodores visit Kentucky and host Florida this week. If they need an at-large bid, it means they lost in the SEC tournament, so the conversation already assumes a 14th loss. If they split this week, can they be the first team in history to get an at-large with 15 losses? It would be likely the most interesting case in front of the selection committee.
Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi are the three final SEC teams remaining on the at-large radar, but all have a lot of work to do over the next two weeks. Alabama is just 4–11 against the RPI top 100, with its best wins over South Carolina and Vanderbilt, and it can’t really help its case this week with games against Mississippi and Tennessee. Georgia came up agonizingly short time and again when it faced Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina this season. While the Bulldogs proved they could hang with the conference’s best, all that matters is they never got over the hump. One top-50 win isn’t going to get them into the dance, but they can add to that with a win at Arkansas on Saturday. Mississippi is largely in the discussion thanks to a favorable schedule that only included one matchup apiece with Kentucky and Florida, helping the Rebels to 18–11 overall, and 9–7 in conference. Their best win of the season was at Vanderbilt. They’ll be off the at-large radar going into the SEC tournament, unless they manage to beat both Alabama and South Carolina this week.
Mid-Majors
Locks: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s
Wichita State and Illinois State finished off their twin dominance of the Missouri Valley Conference last week, with both finishing the regular season at 17–1. Assuming they meet for a rubber match in the MVC tournament championship, will the loser get an at-large bid? The Shockers can likely make a better at-large case. While both teams count their win over the other as their best of the season, Wichita State doesn’t have any bad losses. Their three non-conference reversals came to guaranteed or likely tournament teams in Louisville, Oklahoma State and Michigan State. The Shockers are ranked 41st in RPI and 10th on kenpom.com, which would suggest that they can afford a loss in the conference tournament. Illinois State, on the other hand, dropped games to San Francisco, Tulsa and Murray State, all three of which are off the at-large radar.
We have Wichita State slotted as the winner of the MVC tournament, with Illinois State as one of the last four teams in, but the Redbirds will have an uneasy Selection Sunday if they don’t get the automatic bid. Middle Tennessee State sits at 32nd in the RPI and 44th on kenpom.com after wins over Marshall and UAB last week. The Blue Raiders will be heavy favorites to win the Conference USA tournament, but if they lose they’ll have to hope their metrics, wins over Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Belmont and UNC-Wilmington, as well as a soft bubble will carry them to an at-large bid. It is instructive to remember 2015–16 Monmouth, which had better non-conference wins than this year’s Middle Tennessee State, and was shut out after losing in the MAAC tournament.