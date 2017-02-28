College Basketball

College basketball odds: Duke, Arkansas face key matchups

Quickly

  • Duke's matchup with Florida State and Arkansas's meeting with Florida highlight an intriguing week of college basketball.
OddsShark
Tuesday February 28th, 2017

As the major conference tournaments inch closer, the NCAA Tournament bubble picture continues to get more clear. Some teams will be playing games crucial to their postseason chances this week, but Tuesday's biggest game will be between two teams in no danger of being left out of the tournament field.

The Duke Blue Devils (22-7, 10-6 ACC) appeared to be rounding into top form just in time for the postseason with a 7-0 straight-up run that started in late January, but that run has been snapped with back-to-back road losses to Syracuse and Miami. The Blue Devils will try to get back on track Tuesday night at home against the Florida State Seminoles (23-6, 11-5).

College Basketball
Bemoaning the Bubble: The NCAA should favor mid-majors, not mediocre big names

Florida State is 5-2 SU and 4-3 against the spread over its last seven games and has an 88-72 win over Duke as a 1.5-point home favorite on the college basketball point spreads at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com earlier this season on its resume. Duke would love to snap this losing streak now with a road game against North Carolina looming this Saturday.

Arkansas (22-7, 11-5 SEC) has likely played its way off the bubble in recent weeks with a 10-3 SU and 9-4 ATS record over its last 13 games including a current run of 5-0 SU and ATS. The Razorbacks will try to pick up a road upset over the Florida Gators (23-6, 13-3) on Wednesday looking to build some momentum heading into the postseason.

Two bubble teams hoping to help their causes this Wednesday are the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-12, 7-9 ACC) and the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 9-7 Big Ten).

Wake Forest figures to be on the outside looking in at this point, but a home upset over  Louisville (23-6, 11-5) could turn things around. Northwestern is seeking its first March Madness bid in school history, and putting a stop to its current 2-5 SU and ATS skid with a win over Michigan (19-10, 9-7) on Wednesday or Purdue (12-4, 23-6) on Sunday could do the trick.

College Basketball
Enemy Lines: Scouts' takes on the main problems for 15 tournament contenders

Then on Thursday night, the Houston Cougars (20-8, 11-5 American) and California Golden Bears (19-9, 10-6 Pac-12) need road wins to keep their at-large hopes alive.

Houston will face Cincinnati (25-4, 14-2) and Cal will take on Utah (18-10, 9-7). The Cougars are 1-14 SU and 6-9 ATS in their last 15 games against the Bearcats, according to the OddsShark College Basketball Database.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters