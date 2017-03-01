These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Northwestern's men's basketball team likely secured its first NCAA tournament berth in school history with a layup off a full-court pass with no time remaining against Michigan for a 67–65 win at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Watch the game-winning play below:

Northwestern's March Madness prayers may just have been answered pic.twitter.com/hUYILmq5yq — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 2, 2017

Fans stormed the court after the team made history with its school-record 21st victory. It is Northwestern's first winning record in the Big Ten since 1967-68 and the school's first 10-win season in the Big Ten since 1932-33.

Northwestern entered the game having lost three of their last four games and the one win was a close victory over Rutgers.