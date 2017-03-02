SMU’s Shake Milton submitted a late contender for Play of the Year in Thursday’s game against Tulsa.

In the second half with the No. 14 Mustangs already blowing out the Golden Hurricane, Milton fell to the floor when challenged by a defender. Somehow, he managed to keep his dribble alive while sitting down and found Sterling Brown on the wing. Brown drove to the hoop and tossed a perfect alley-oop to Semi Ojeleye.

SMU’s Shake Milton somehow keeps the dribble alive 👀https://t.co/m9P2Cel03e pic.twitter.com/xKlw62u68c — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 3, 2017

SMU went on to win 93-70 to remain in first place in the conference. The Mustangs’ regular-season finale is Saturday against Memphis.