Shot No. 7: Jan. 13, 2017 at Arizona
Point No. 3,000
Already boasting the conference scoring record, Plum traveled to Tucson with 2,971 points to her name. She scored 36 in the Huskies’ blowout 90–73 win against former UW assistant Adia Barnes, becoming just the 12th player in women’s basketball history to go over 3,000. A jumper with 9:05 to go, after a drive left and sweet spin move to shake the defender, gave Plum No. 3,000 (and 3,001) and UW a 72–52 lead. By the end of the night, Plum had 3,007 career points. She is the only player in Pac-12 history, man or woman, to score more than 3,000.
“I think the thing I love the most is that she’s not the most amazing athlete, but she has a bigger heart than anyone I know. She’s a competitor who really works at her craft. Usually college women don’t understand that work ethic; it’s what separates Kelsey from others. If you can get one player like her on your team every 10 years, those are the type of kids who change the culture.” — Adia Barnes, former UW assistant, current Arizona head coach and all-time leading scorer in Arizona women’s basketball history