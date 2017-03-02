Point No. 3,000

Already boasting the conference scoring record, Plum traveled to Tucson with 2,971 points to her name. She scored 36 in the Huskies’ blowout 90–73 win against former UW assistant Adia Barnes, becoming just the 12th player in women’s basketball history to go over 3,000. A jumper with 9:05 to go, after a drive left and sweet spin move to shake the defender, gave Plum No. 3,000 (and 3,001) and UW a 72–52 lead. By the end of the night, Plum had 3,007 career points. She is the only player in Pac-12 history, man or woman, to score more than 3,000.