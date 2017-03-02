Shot No. 8: Jan. 15, 2017 at Arizona State
Point No. 3,040
Plum passed four of the greatest scorers in women’s basketball history during UW’s 65–54 win at Arizona State, the first time the Husky seniors won in Tempe. She hung 34 on the Sun Devils that night, outscoring Cheryl Miller (3,018), Chamique Holdsclaw (3,025), Maya Moore (3,036) and Elena Delle Donne (3,039). A layup from Plum with 2:22 to go tied her with Delle Donne, and two free throws with 29 seconds left gave her 3,040 and 3,041.
“That was the most satisfying road win I can remember in a long time, and Kelsey took over in the second half. In a limited possession game, to have one player overpower a team that’s known for defense, especially when everyone in the arena knows she’s going to try to put the ball in the basket, it’s just amazing. When I saw on paper how many people she was going to pass that day, knowing that she had already eclipsed 3,000 in conference play, that’s when I really started to shake my head.” — Steve Sandmeyer, UW radio play-by-play since 1999-2000