Point No. 3,040

Plum passed four of the greatest scorers in women’s basketball history during UW’s 65–54 win at Arizona State, the first time the Husky seniors won in Tempe. She hung 34 on the Sun Devils that night, outscoring Cheryl Miller (3,018), Chamique Holdsclaw (3,025), Maya Moore (3,036) and Elena Delle Donne (3,039). A layup from Plum with 2:22 to go tied her with Delle Donne, and two free throws with 29 seconds left gave her 3,040 and 3,041.