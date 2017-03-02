Point No. 2,738

In front of a friendly home crowd that included WNBA standout Sue Bird and USWNT member Megan Rapinoe, along with Plum’s family, the senior hit two free throws with 8:38 to play in the third quarter that gave her the Pac-12 record over former Stanford All-American Chiney Ogwumike. Plum’s record-breaking free throw gave her 2,738 points, and she finished with 44 points that night in a 92–66 win over Boise State.