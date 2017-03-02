Shot No. 6: Dec. 11, 2016 vs. Boise State
Point No. 2,738
In front of a friendly home crowd that included WNBA standout Sue Bird and USWNT member Megan Rapinoe, along with Plum’s family, the senior hit two free throws with 8:38 to play in the third quarter that gave her the Pac-12 record over former Stanford All-American Chiney Ogwumike. Plum’s record-breaking free throw gave her 2,738 points, and she finished with 44 points that night in a 92–66 win over Boise State.
“What makes Kelsey special is that she came to Washington ready to go. Records are meant to be broken, the game is meant to get better, with players scoring more and making it more entertaining. The Plum you’re seeing now, the one getting all the national recognition, she was there as a freshman. People think what she did last year was a taste of the magic but she’s been like this for four years, and shame on us for just now celebrating her. Every time someone brings up how good she is now, I tell them, ‘She’s been balling like this for four years, y’all need to do your research.’” — Chiney Ogwumike, former Stanford All-American, 2010–14.