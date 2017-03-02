College Basketball

Shot No. 6: Dec. 11, 2016 vs. Boise State

Point No. 2,738

In front of a friendly home crowd that included WNBA standout Sue Bird and USWNT member Megan Rapinoe, along with Plum’s family, the senior hit two free throws with 8:38 to play in the third quarter that gave her the Pac-12 record over former Stanford All-American Chiney Ogwumike. Plum’s record-breaking free throw gave her 2,738 points, and she finished with 44 points that night in a 92–66 win over Boise State.

“What makes Kelsey special is that she came to Washington ready to go. Records are meant to be broken, the game is meant to get better, with players scoring more and making it more entertaining. The Plum you’re seeing now, the one getting all the national recognition, she was there as a freshman. People think what she did last year was a taste of the magic but she’s been like this for four years, and shame on us for just now celebrating her. Every time someone brings up how good she is now, I tell them, ‘She’s been balling like this for four years, y’all need to do your research.’” — Chiney Ogwumike, former Stanford All-American, 2010–14.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters