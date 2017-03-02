College Basketball

Shot No. 4: Jan. 31, 2016 at Cal

Point No. 2,000

The junior All-American had 1,997 points going into match up with Cal in Berkeley, and nailed a 3-point attempt with 3:15 to play in the first quarter to give her the milestone. Cal went to a 2–3 zone off a made free throw, and the Huskies used quick inside-out ball movement to draw defenders before reversing the ball up top to a wide-open Plum, who buried the long-distance shot. She became the fastest player in Pac-12 history, man or woman, to score 2,000 points, doing it in just 88 games. She finished that night with 28 points in No. 25 UW’s 75–65 win.

“She’s a really savvy player, and her body control is tremendous. She’s able to slow down, catch the defense sleeping and then attack someone who’s not ready. You have to respect her three and respect her drive, and she can go both ways, which makes her even more dangerous. And man, she knows how to get her body into a defender and sell the foul.” — Mikayla Cowling, Cal guard

 

