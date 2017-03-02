Point No. 2,000

The junior All-American had 1,997 points going into match up with Cal in Berkeley, and nailed a 3-point attempt with 3:15 to play in the first quarter to give her the milestone. Cal went to a 2–3 zone off a made free throw, and the Huskies used quick inside-out ball movement to draw defenders before reversing the ball up top to a wide-open Plum, who buried the long-distance shot. She became the fastest player in Pac-12 history, man or woman, to score 2,000 points, doing it in just 88 games. She finished that night with 28 points in No. 25 UW’s 75–65 win.