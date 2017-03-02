Shot No. 2: Feb 21, 2014 vs. Oregon
Point No. 533
The freshman phenom, who had scored 30 points or more just twice that season, came through in the clutch for Washington. With 2:15 left and Washington clinging to a six-point lead, Plum caught the ball in the corner, the drove middle with right hand and finished a pull-up jumper with her left, giving the Huskies a 101–93 advantage and helping them pull away from Oregon. Plum scored 38 in the 108–100 win that night, serving notice to the Pac-12 that she could score in every way imaginable—deep threes, midrange jumpers, free throws and layups—and would be a nightmare to guard for the next four years.
“She’s had the ability to create contact and draw a foul since the moment she stepped on campus. So often players aren’t willing to do that, cause they don’t want to get hit, don’t want to go to the ground. It’s a lot easier to shoot jump shots, but she never takes the easy road. As a freshman she could get into that zone where you can’t stop her, because she has so many counter moves and options that she gets hot. If teams focused on other players, Kelsey would just destroy them. But also, she was so good as a freshman you wondered if she’d already hit her ceiling. Well each year, she’s gotten dramatically better.” — Elise Woodward, UW player 1993–97, current Pac-12 and WNBA analyst.