Point No. 533

The freshman phenom, who had scored 30 points or more just twice that season, came through in the clutch for Washington. With 2:15 left and Washington clinging to a six-point lead, Plum caught the ball in the corner, the drove middle with right hand and finished a pull-up jumper with her left, giving the Huskies a 101–93 advantage and helping them pull away from Oregon. Plum scored 38 in the 108–100 win that night, serving notice to the Pac-12 that she could score in every way imaginable—deep threes, midrange jumpers, free throws and layups—and would be a nightmare to guard for the next four years.