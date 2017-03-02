Shot No. 1: Nov. 8, 2013 v. St. Mary's
Point No. 1
A McDonald’s All-American who arrived in Seattle with plenty of fanfare, Plum scored the first points of her college career when she grabbed a defensive board and raced downcourt for a layup in the opening seconds of Washington’s game against St. Mary’s. UW lost 91–81 that night as Plum finished with 23.
“I was listening on the radio while I walked into my son Daniel’s football game, holding the iPad that had my other daughter, Lauren, playing in a volleyball match at Oregon, where she was a senior setter. In college you just don’t know how it’s gonna go and I remember being surprised like wow, Kelsey’s doing it, she can score buckets at this level.” — Katie Plum, mother of Kelsey.