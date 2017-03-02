Shot No. 5: March 27, 2016 vs. Stanford
Points No. 2,398 and 2,399
With 30.9 seconds to play in Washington’s Elite Eight game against Stanford and the Huskies leading 81–73, Plum, who already had 22 points, stepped to the line. She hit both foul shots—plus two more with 13 seconds to go—to ice the win. Her performance that day (26 points on 8-of-19 shooting and 8-of-8 from the line, plus eight assists and five rebounds) lifted UW to its first-ever Final Four, a remarkable run for the seventh-seeded Huskies. Washington knocked off No. 10 Penn, No. 2 Maryland and No. 3 Kentucky before matching up with No. 4 Stanford in the regional final, beating the Pac-12 powerhouse 85–76.
“The reason I remember it is because we’re playing Stanford, and I flashed back to the days I was at Xavier, we were playing Stanford in the 2010 regional final and we couldn’t get it done. When Kelsey went to the line, I couldn’t watch. I turned my back to the court. But I saw on the video board that when she got the ball, she got this little smile on her face. And just to see her be able to enjoy that moment, to recognize the impact of it, it was the culmination of everything. I made eye contact with her mom in the stands, and it’s all I could do to keep it together. She took a chance coming to our program. And that moment, it felt like validation: she did make the right choice.” — Mike Neighbors, Washington women’s basketball coach.