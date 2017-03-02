Points No. 2,398 and 2,399

With 30.9 seconds to play in Washington’s Elite Eight game against Stanford and the Huskies leading 81–73, Plum, who already had 22 points, stepped to the line. She hit both foul shots—plus two more with 13 seconds to go—to ice the win. Her performance that day (26 points on 8-of-19 shooting and 8-of-8 from the line, plus eight assists and five rebounds) lifted UW to its first-ever Final Four, a remarkable run for the seventh-seeded Huskies. Washington knocked off No. 10 Penn, No. 2 Maryland and No. 3 Kentucky before matching up with No. 4 Stanford in the regional final, beating the Pac-12 powerhouse 85–76.