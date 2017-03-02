College Basketball

Shot No. 5: March 27, 2016 vs. Stanford

Points No. 2,398 and 2,399

With 30.9 seconds to play in Washington’s Elite Eight game against Stanford and the Huskies leading 81–73, Plum, who already had 22 points, stepped to the line. She hit both foul shots—plus two more with 13 seconds to go—to ice the win. Her performance that day (26 points on 8-of-19 shooting and 8-of-8 from the line, plus eight assists and five rebounds) lifted UW to its first-ever Final Four, a remarkable run for the seventh-seeded Huskies. Washington knocked off No. 10 Penn, No. 2 Maryland and No. 3 Kentucky before matching up with No. 4 Stanford in the regional final, beating the Pac-12 powerhouse 85–76.

“The reason I remember it is because we’re playing Stanford, and I flashed back to the days I was at Xavier, we were playing Stanford in the 2010 regional final and we couldn’t get it done. When Kelsey went to the line, I couldn’t watch. I turned my back to the court. But I saw on the video board that when she got the ball, she got this little smile on her face. And just to see her be able to enjoy that moment, to recognize the impact of it, it was the culmination of everything. I made eye contact with her mom in the stands, and it’s all I could do to keep it together. She took a chance coming to our program. And that moment, it felt like validation: she did make the right choice.” — Mike Neighbors, Washington women’s basketball coach.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters