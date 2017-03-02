Point No. 3,113

Before the tremendous Stanford comeback and before Plum fouled out, there was a sellout. Ten thousand people—including Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara—packed into Alaska Airlines Arena to watch a Top 10 showdown, the first ever sellout in UW women’s basketball history. It looked like it was going to be a blowout, too, specifically when Plum got hot in the second quarter, scoring 18 consecutive points. With 5:43 to go, Plum used a ball screen from Chantel Oshahor to pull up for 3, which prompted legendary Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer to call a timeout to stop the bleeding. As Plum trotted back to the bench, UW students bowed to the queen. Plum scored 44 that night before fouling out in the closing seconds. Without Plum, UW couldn’t hold on, falling 72–68.