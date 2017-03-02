The sophomore sharpshooter had 999 points going into Huskies’ game against No. 5 Texas A&M, helped by her 45-point outburst in UW’s opening game against Oklahoma, which broke the Huskies’ 11-year old single-game scoring record. She hit 1,000—and 1,001—with a pair of free throws early in the first half (17:27 to play), on her way to 32 points in the Huskies’ upset. She became the fastest player to reach 1,000 points in Washington history.

“You know, we actually held her to just four points the year before—who knew that would be such an accomplishment! When we went to their place, she hit every tough shot, and they weren’t wide open by any means. How many kids are scorers and shooters? It’s hard to be both, but she is. What separates Plum is her basketball IQ. She knows how to come off a screen as well as John Stockton did back when he played with Karl Malone. But what I love most is her release; it’s so quick.” — Gary Blair, Texas A&M head coach, 2011 national champion.