Shot No. 10: Feb. 25, 2017 vs. Utah

Point No. 3,395 

With the crowd of 6,675 counting down as she approached the record and her teammates whispering in her ear how many more points she needed, Plum became the all-time scoring leader in women’s NCAA basketball with 4:06 to play against Utah when she hit a runner from the left side just outside the paint. That basket gave her 3,395 career points, two better than former Southwest Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles. She finished with a single game school record 57 to put her career number at 3,397 and counting.

Plum and Stiles are similar in more than just their shared ability to get buckets: They are both 5’ 8" guards known more for their tireless work ethic than overwhelming athleticism, players who have to work meticulously at their craft to score in a variety of ways. And now, they sit at Nos. 1 and 2 on the scoring list. 

“I didn't get the game on my TV, but I was following it closely on ESPN. Right when I saw that shot, it actually reminded me of how Allen Iverson used to shoot in the lane, those leaning floaters. It takes a lot of strength to control your body in the air the way that she does, and still be going full speed; it’s a gift not many players, male or female, have. It’s very cool to break the record with a shot as difficult as that. She was actually the first recruiting call I ever made. I told her, ‘Hey, you probably don’t know me, but I’m the all-time leading scorer and I want to help you break my record.’ So I just want to say, I predicted this. I do feel connected to it. I wonder, if by putting that bug in her ear five years ago, it gave her the belief that she could do it.” — Jackie Stiles, Missouri State assistant coach, 2001 Wade Trophy winner and second all-time leading scorer in college women’s basketball.

