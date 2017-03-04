College Basketball

How to watch Maryland vs. Michigan State online: Live stream. TV channel, game time

SI Wire
23 minutes ago

Maryland hosts senior day and looks to lock up its spot in the NCAA tournament with a win on Saturday afternoon.

The Terps defeated Rutgers 79-59 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Michigan State enters with a 18-12 record following their 73–70 loss to Illinois on Wednesday night.

Find out how to watch Saturday's game below:

How to watch

Game time: 2 p.m. ET Saturday.

TV: BTN.

Live stream: The game is available to stream on Fubo TV. Start your seven-day free trial today.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters