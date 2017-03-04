Maryland hosts senior day and looks to lock up its spot in the NCAA tournament with a win on Saturday afternoon.

The Terps defeated Rutgers 79-59 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Michigan State enters with a 18-12 record following their 73–70 loss to Illinois on Wednesday night.

Find out how to watch Saturday's game below:

How to watch

Game time: 2 p.m. ET Saturday.

TV: BTN.

Live stream: The game is available to stream on Fubo TV. Start your seven-day free trial today.