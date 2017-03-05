2017 NCAA tournament auto-bids
- Tracking every automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA tournament.
One team from every Division I conference earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. These bids go to league tournament champions, including the Ivy League, which is hosting its first tourney this year at The Palestra in Philadelphia. While you may not be familiar with all of the mid-majors battling for invitations to the field of 68, this form of March Madness often is even more thrilling than the big bracket everyone gets excited about this time of year. Every automatic bid for the 2017 NCAAs is listed below. We'll keep it updated as they're handed out.
|league
|tournament final
|winner
|Ohio Valley
|Tennessee-Martin vs. Jacksonville State
|Jacksonville State
|Atlantic Sun
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Florida
|TBD
|Missouri Valley
|Wichita State vs. Illinois State
|TBD
|Big South
|Winthrop vs. Campbell
|TBD
|CAA
|March 6
|TBD
|MAAC
|March 6
|TBD
|Southern
|March 6
|TBD
|Horizon League
|March 7
|TBD
|Northeast
|St. Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's
|TBD
|Summit League
|March 7
|TBD
|West Coast
|March 7
|TBD
|Patriot League
|March 8
|TBD
|ACC
|March 11
|TBD
|America East
|March 11
|TBD
|Big East
|March 11
|TBD
|Big Sky
|March 11
|TBD
|Big 12
|March 11
|TBD
|Big West
|March 11
|TBD
|Conference USA
|March 11
|TBD
|MAC
|March 11
|TBD
|MEAC
|March 11
|TBD
|Mountain West
|March 11
|TBD
|Pac-12
|March 11
|TBD
|Southland
|March 11
|TBD
|SWAC
|March 11
|TBD
|WAC
|March 11
|TBD
|AAC
|March 12
|TBD
|Atlantic 10
|March 12
|TBD
|Big Ten
|March 12
|TBD
|Ivy League
|March 12
|TBD
|SEC
|March 12
|TBD
|Sun Belt
|March 12
|TBD