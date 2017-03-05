2017 NCAA tournament auto-bids

College Basketball

One team from every Division I conference earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. These bids go to league tournament champions, including the Ivy League, which is hosting its first tourney this year at The Palestra in Philadelphia. While you may not be familiar with all of the mid-majors battling for invitations to the field of 68, this form of March Madness often is even more thrilling than the big bracket everyone gets excited about this time of year. Every automatic bid for the 2017 NCAAs is listed below. We'll keep it updated as they're handed out.

league tournament final winner
Ohio Valley Tennessee-Martin vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State
Atlantic Sun Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Florida TBD
Missouri Valley Wichita State vs. Illinois State TBD
Big South Winthrop vs. Campbell TBD
CAA March 6 TBD
MAAC March 6 TBD
Southern March 6 TBD
Horizon League March 7 TBD
Northeast St. Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's TBD
Summit League March 7 TBD
West Coast March 7 TBD​
Patriot League March 8 TBD​
ACC March 11 TBD
America East March 11 TBD
Big East March 11 TBD
Big Sky March 11 TBD
Big 12 March 11 TBD
Big West March 11 TBD
Conference USA March 11 TBD
MAC March 11 TBD
MEAC March 11 TBD
Mountain West March 11 TBD
Pac-12 March 11 TBD
Southland March 11 TBD
SWAC March 11 TBD
WAC March 11 TBD
AAC March 12 TBD​
Atlantic 10 March 12 TBD
Big Ten March 12 TBD
Ivy League March 12 TBD
SEC March 12 TBD
Sun Belt March 12 TBD

