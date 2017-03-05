2017 NCAA tournament auto-bids

One team from every Division I conference earns an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. These bids go to league tournament champions, including the Ivy League, which is hosting its first tourney this year at The Palestra in Philadelphia. While you may not be familiar with all of the mid-majors battling for invitations to the field of 68, this form of March Madness often is even more thrilling than the big bracket everyone gets excited about this time of year. Every automatic bid for the 2017 NCAAs is listed below. We'll keep it updated as they're handed out.

league tournament final winner Ohio Valley Tennessee-Martin vs. Jacksonville State Jacksonville State Atlantic Sun Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Florida TBD Missouri Valley Wichita State vs. Illinois State TBD Big South Winthrop vs. Campbell TBD CAA March 6 TBD MAAC March 6 TBD Southern March 6 TBD Horizon League March 7 TBD Northeast St. Francis (PA) vs. Mount St. Mary's TBD Summit League March 7 TBD West Coast March 7 TBD​ Patriot League March 8 TBD​ ACC March 11 TBD America East March 11 TBD Big East March 11 TBD Big Sky March 11 TBD Big 12 March 11 TBD Big West March 11 TBD Conference USA March 11 TBD MAC March 11 TBD MEAC March 11 TBD Mountain West March 11 TBD Pac-12 March 11 TBD Southland March 11 TBD SWAC March 11 TBD WAC March 11 TBD AAC March 12 TBD​ Atlantic 10 March 12 TBD Big Ten March 12 TBD Ivy League March 12 TBD SEC March 12 TBD Sun Belt March 12 TBD