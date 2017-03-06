The 2017 Big 12 men's basketball tournament will be played from March 8–11 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, with the tournament champion receiving the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The last time a team other than Kansas or Iowa State won the tournament title was 2012, when Missouri took home the championship before bolting to the Southeastern Conference.

Kansas, which is led by Wooden Award candidate Frank Mason, is seeking its 11th tournament title, by far the most in the conference.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 6 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Live stream: Watch the games online with WatchESPN.