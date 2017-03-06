Big East tournament schedule: Bracket, TV channel, dates

March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?

The 2017 Big East men's basketball tournament will be played from March 7–11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the tournament champion receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

It's the 35th year that the tournament will be held at The Garden.

Seton Hall is the tournament's defending champion, and Villanova will be looking for its third Big East tourney title after losing to the Pirates in the finals of last year's tournament.

Villanova got solace later in the NCAA tournament by winning the national championship with a buzzer-beating three-pointer over North Carolina.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FS1

Live stream: Watch the games online with Fox Sports Go.