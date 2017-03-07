College Basketball

College basketball odds: Best picks for Pac-12, SEC, AAC, Ivy conference tournaments

0:57 | College Basketball
Here's the Duke player Coach K would choose to take a final shot

Quickly

  • Breaking down odds for matchups in the Pac-12, SEC, AAC and Ivy League tournaments.
OddsShark
7 minutes ago

The Pac-12 and SEC may not have gotten as much love as the ACC and Big 12 during the regular season, but they can certainly change that now that March Madness has finally arrived.

With conference tournaments tipping off across the country and the Big Dance right around the corner, Pac-12 betting favorites like the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins and Arizona Wildcats plus the SEC’s Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators all have the potential to go deep and will be joined by others in their leagues this Sunday.

College Basketball
Oregon's Jordan Bell captains Sports Illustrated's 18th annual All-Glue Team

In the Pac-12, the top-seeded Ducks (27-4, 16-2 Pac-12) are the defending tournament champions and are small +160 favorites (bet $100 to win $160) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Oregon has won eight of nine to go along with a 6-2-1 mark against the spread.

But the third-seeded Bruins (28-3, 15-3) are right behind Oregon at +170 as the hottest team in the conference heading into Las Vegas with a nine-game winning streak (4-5 ATS). The second-seeded Wildcats are +265, and they have won six of their last seven (3-4 ATS).

The SEC has been down overall this year, although Kentucky (26-5, 16-2 SEC) may be a solid value pick to advance far in the NCAA Tournament with freshman Malik Monk. The top-seeded Wildcats are +100 favorites to win their third consecutive conference tournament while the second-seeded Gators (24-7, 14-4) are a strong second choice at +165.

The fourth-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (22-9, 12-6) and third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 12-6) are also expected to get invites to the Big Dance but will first look to pull off upsets at +900 and +1400 to win this tournament, respectively.

College Basketball
A new normal: How Luke Kennard emerged as Duke's steady hand in a turbulent season

Another conference that is similarly top-heavy is the AAC with the top-seeded SMU Mustangs (27-4, 17-1 AAC) and second-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats (27-4, 16-2) clearly the cream of the crop. The Mustangs are slight +125 favorites to win the conference tournament while the Bearcats could not be much closer at +135.

Finally, the Ivy League is holding its first-ever conference tournament this weekend with a pair of semifinal matchups scheduled for Saturday at The Palestra in Philadelphia. The top-seeded Princeton Tigers (21-6, 14-0 Ivy League) are heavy -135 favorites to earn the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters