Consider SI.com your one-stop shop for all things bracket and bubble during championship week. We will be updating our field of 68 and Bubble Watch every day from now through Selection Sunday. The Bracket Watch will focus on games with major seeding implications for teams assured of a trip to the dance, while the Bubble Watch will look at all the games that day with implications at the backend of the field. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for a college basketball fan. Celebrate right here with us.

Wednesday’s bubble games (all times Eastern, bubble teams bolded, locks italicized)

ACC Second Round: Miami vs. Syracuse, 12 pm

This could be a make-or-break game for the Orange. No matter if you think the Orange should be in or out at this point, everyone agrees that they are right on the border of the field of 68. A win over Miami would go a long way toward making sure they’re on the right side of that border. Syracuse’s issues should be familiar by now. They have three ugly losses to Boston College, St. John’s and Connecticut. While they have three strong wins over Duke, Virginia and Florida State, they did all their damage at home. The Orange’s best win of the season outside the Carrier Dome came at Clemson. A win over Miami on Wednesday would finally give them a meaningful win away from home, and might be the last piece of their at-large puzzle. Even if they win on Wednesday, however, the only way they’ll be absolutely safe on Selection Sunday is by knocking off North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals.

Pac-12 First Round: Oregon State vs. California, 5:30 pm

The bloom came off California’s rose late in the season, and now the Golden Bears have a lot of work to do this week to earn an at-large bid. They have exactly one top-50 win, which came over a solid, though not spectacular, USC team. That doubles as their only win against a team that might get an at-large bid. Add in sub-100 losses to Colorado and San Diego State, and you have a team that’s easily on the outside of the tournament field. The problem for the Golden Bears is that their draw in the Pac-12 tournament. They cannot strengthen their resume until a possible meeting with Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals. Oregon State is the worst team in the Pac-12, and Cal would face Utah in the next round, should it get by the Beavers. Wins over Oregon State and Utah, followed by a loss to Oregon, is not the formula that gets the Golden Bears into the tournament. They need to advance to the Pac-12 championship game to have any hope of an at-large bid.

ACC Second Round: Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech, 7 pm

Wake Forest took care of business against Boston College on Tuesday, and that might be enough to get the Demon Deacons an at-large bid after what they accomplished in the final week of the regular season. Wins against Louisville at home and Virginia Tech on the road removed the only problem with their at-large profile, the lack of wins over tournament-quality competition. With those wins on the résumé, coupled with strong metrics no matter which one you prefer, the Demon Deacons are in good shape. Our bet was that all they needed to do was avoid a bad loss in the ACC tournament, and they did that by beating Boston College. Another win over the Hokies would be a boon, but they likely don’t need it to get into the field.

Big East First Round: DePaul vs. Xavier, 9:30 pm

Xavier sputtered to the finish, losing six of their last seven games. The last time they beat a team that wasn’t DePaul was the day before the Super Bowl, when they won at Creighton. They’ll have to beat DePaul a third time to stay away from a bad loss that would likely knock them out of the tournament field. A win on Wednesday would advance them to a quarterfinal matchup with Butler. We’ll save the implications of that game for Thursday’s Bracket Watch, assuming it happens, but the only way the Musketeers will be comfortable on Selection Sunday is if they upset the Bulldogs.

Pac-12 First Round: Washington vs. USC, 11:30 pm

USC’s résumé isn’t overwhelming, but the Trojans should be safe on Selection Sunday, assuming they beat the Huskies on Wednesday. That would likely preclude them from adding a bad loss in the Pac-12 tournament, and that is likely the only development that could push the Trojans out of the field of 68. They have two great wins over UCLA and SMU, and while they did take a sub-100 loss to Arizona State late in the season, it’s the only reversal working against them. They could get if they advance with a rubber match with UCLA looming in the quarterfinals, but one win in the tournament will be enough to have them dancing for the second year in a row.