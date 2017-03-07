Bubble Watch: Evaluating this year's very large (and very soft) group of bubble teams
- This year's bubble is a soft one, but that means plenty of teams are vying for the coveted NCAA tournament spots. Here is everything you should know about each candidate.
Wednesday’s bubble games (all times Eastern, bubble teams bolded, locks italicized)
ACC Second Round: Miami vs. Syracuse, 12 pm
This could be a make-or-break game for the Orange. No matter if you think the Orange should be in or out at this point, everyone agrees that they are right on the border of the field of 68. A win over Miami would go a long way toward making sure they’re on the right side of that border. Syracuse’s issues should be familiar by now. They have three ugly losses to Boston College, St. John’s and Connecticut. While they have three strong wins over Duke, Virginia and Florida State, they did all their damage at home. The Orange’s best win of the season outside the Carrier Dome came at Clemson. A win over Miami on Wednesday would finally give them a meaningful win away from home, and might be the last piece of their at-large puzzle. Even if they win on Wednesday, however, the only way they’ll be absolutely safe on Selection Sunday is by knocking off North Carolina in the ACC quarterfinals.
Pac-12 First Round: Oregon State vs. California, 5:30 pm
The bloom came off California’s rose late in the season, and now the Golden Bears have a lot of work to do this week to earn an at-large bid. They have exactly one top-50 win, which came over a solid, though not spectacular, USC team. That doubles as their only win against a team that might get an at-large bid. Add in sub-100 losses to Colorado and San Diego State, and you have a team that’s easily on the outside of the tournament field. The problem for the Golden Bears is that their draw in the Pac-12 tournament. They cannot strengthen their resume until a possible meeting with Oregon in the Pac-12 semifinals. Oregon State is the worst team in the Pac-12, and Cal would face Utah in the next round, should it get by the Beavers. Wins over Oregon State and Utah, followed by a loss to Oregon, is not the formula that gets the Golden Bears into the tournament. They need to advance to the Pac-12 championship game to have any hope of an at-large bid.
ACC Second Round: Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech, 7 pm
Wake Forest took care of business against Boston College on Tuesday, and that might be enough to get the Demon Deacons an at-large bid after what they accomplished in the final week of the regular season. Wins against Louisville at home and Virginia Tech on the road removed the only problem with their at-large profile, the lack of wins over tournament-quality competition. With those wins on the résumé, coupled with strong metrics no matter which one you prefer, the Demon Deacons are in good shape. Our bet was that all they needed to do was avoid a bad loss in the ACC tournament, and they did that by beating Boston College. Another win over the Hokies would be a boon, but they likely don’t need it to get into the field.
Big East First Round: DePaul vs. Xavier, 9:30 pm
Xavier sputtered to the finish, losing six of their last seven games. The last time they beat a team that wasn’t DePaul was the day before the Super Bowl, when they won at Creighton. They’ll have to beat DePaul a third time to stay away from a bad loss that would likely knock them out of the tournament field. A win on Wednesday would advance them to a quarterfinal matchup with Butler. We’ll save the implications of that game for Thursday’s Bracket Watch, assuming it happens, but the only way the Musketeers will be comfortable on Selection Sunday is if they upset the Bulldogs.
Pac-12 First Round: Washington vs. USC, 11:30 pm
USC’s résumé isn’t overwhelming, but the Trojans should be safe on Selection Sunday, assuming they beat the Huskies on Wednesday. That would likely preclude them from adding a bad loss in the Pac-12 tournament, and that is likely the only development that could push the Trojans out of the field of 68. They have two great wins over UCLA and SMU, and while they did take a sub-100 loss to Arizona State late in the season, it’s the only reversal working against them. They could get if they advance with a rubber match with UCLA looming in the quarterfinals, but one win in the tournament will be enough to have them dancing for the second year in a row.
American
Locks: Cincinnati, SMU
The AAC is off the bubble. With Houston’s 65–47 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday, the conference no longer has any teams capable of earning one of the final spots in the field. Cincinnati and SMU are both capable of making a deep run in the dance, but it will be up to them to represent the conference.
Locks: Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia, Virginia Tech
The ACC’s quest to break or tie the record for most teams from one conference in the tournament, which the Big East set with 11 in 2011, will fall short. Wake Forest, Syracuse and Georgia Tech entered the ACC tournament on the bubble, and all three of them would have had to get in just to tie the record. After Georgia Tech’s loss to Pittsburgh in the first round of the ACC tournament, that will not happen.
The Yellow Jackets came into the tournament on the bubble on the strength of wins over North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame at home, and VCU on the road. On the down side, they already had 14 losses, two of which were to sub-100 teams (Ohio and N.C. State). Not only did the Yellow Jackets need to beat Pitt on Tuesday, they likely had to move on from that one and upset Virginia on Wednesday to have a realistic chance for an at-large bid. That they came up two steps short should remove any doubt about where they’ll stand on Selection Sunday. There were some legitimate highs in Georgia Tech’s season, but it will not end with a trip to the NCAA tournament.
After months of missing out on the big win, Wake Forest finished the regular season in grand fashion. The Demon Deacons kicked it off by beating Louisville, and capped it with a win at Virginia Tech. Wake had proved for most of the season that it belonged in the tournament, but it just couldn’t get over the hump with any regularity against tournament-quality competition. The wins the Demon Deacons notched in the final week of the regular season finally put it on the inside track to an at-large bid. By dispatching of Boston College in the first round of the ACC tournament on Tuesday, they avoided the sort of bad loss that could have sent them tumbling out of the field. A win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday would be huge, but the bet here is that the Demon Deacons will hear their name called on Selection Sunday, regardless of the result of their game with the Hokies.
The Orange, meanwhile, are still alive. They head into their first ACC tournament game at 3-4 against the RPI top 25, with those wins coming against Florida State, Duke and Virginia. All of those were at home, however, and the Orange suffered three terrible losses to Boston College, Connecticut and St. John’s. At 6-7 against the RPI top 50, though, the Orange should be in good position if they can add a win over Miami on Wednesday.
Atlantic 10
Locks: Dayton
It would be a stretch to say that VCU’s at-large candidacy is in jeopardy, but the Rams do not have much room for error. After losing to Rhode Island and Dayton over the last two weeks, they are 2–3 against the RPI top 50 and kenpom.com top 50. That would be fine if VCU’s résumé was devoid of bad losses, but the Rams dropped games to a bad Davidson team and terrible Fordham team. We still have the Rams in the field, but there is absolutely no margin for error the rest of the way. No matter what they do the rest of the season, short of getting the conference’s automatic bid, Selection Sunday is going to be tense. A bad loss in the A-10 tourney will have them in trouble on Selection Sunday.
They aren’t the only Rams in striking distance for an at-large bid. Rhode Island got the win it needed to stay in the at-large discussion when it took down VCU a couple weekends ago. They played with fire, however, last weekend, beating Davidson in overtime at home. These Rams are now 2–3 against the RPI top 50, with a neutral-floor win over Cincinnati added to the VCU triumph. They, too, are working against a couple of bad losses, which came against LaSalle and Fordham, and their 5–7 record against the top 100 leaves little wiggle room. They’ll have to advance to the A-10 championship game to have a real shot at an at-large bid.
Big 12
Locks: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Kansas State is the only Big 12 team remaining on the bubble, and it has some serious work to do in the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats still have a strong foundation thanks to wins over West Virginia at home and Baylor on the road, and they took care of business against TCU and Texas Tech last week, ending both of those teams’ at-large hopes. Still, they need at least one meaningful win in the Big 12 tournament to feel good on Selection Sunday. They’ll get their opportunity for that win against Baylor in the Big 12 quarters.
Big East
Locks: Butler, Creighton, Marquette, Villanova
Seton Hall played its way safely into the field, for the time being, with a win at Butler on Saturday. The Pirates have four standout wins against teams that are all inside the top 40 in both RPI and on kenpom.com (Butler, South Carolina, Creighton, Xavier), and are 9-9 against the RPI top 100. They have one sub-100 loss to St. John’s, and sit at 43rd in the RPI and 54th on kenpom.com. That adds up to the profile of a traditional bubble team, but the win at Butler is the sort of silver-bullet victory that should have the Pirates safe next week.
Six weeks ago, Providence was left for dead. The Friars have won six straight games since then, four of which padded their resume. It’d be one thing if the Friars were picking off DePaul and St. John’s, which they did last week. That they took down Butler, Xavier, Creighton and Marquette in succession as the Friars safely in our field. The Friars won’t have any guarantees on Selection Sunday without a win or two in the Big East tournament, but they have the look of an at-large team.
Xavier is the one bubble team in the conference that feels worse than it did a month ago. The Musketeers broke their six-game losing streak on Saturday against DePaul, and while all six of those losses were at the hands of guaranteed or likely tournament teams, the slide has a once-safe tournament team on shaky ground. They have three top-50 wins, including one at Creighton, an 8-11 record against the top 100, and just one loss to a team outside the top 70 in RPI. That’s good enough for now, but the Musketeers are in jeopardy. The only way they’ll be comfortable on Selection Sunday is by burnishing their résumé in the conference tournament.
Big Ten
Locks: Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan
Michigan State had a bad week, losing close games at Illinois and Maryland, a loss the Spartans can absorb and still remain safely in the field of 68. The Spartans are still a worthy at-large team, and remain a half-step ahead of last four in/first four group going into the Big Ten tournament. They’re 6–7 against the RPI to 50, with a win at Minnesota, and home victories over Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota again, and a neutral-floor triumph over Wichita State. The Spartans won’t be a high seed, but they will be in the dance, barring an ugly loss in the Big Ten tournament.
Until Wednesday, Northwestern’s second-half slide was the talk of the Big Ten. Then Nathan Taphorn hit Derek Pardon on a Hail Mary, the likes of which was never seen in Evanston, and Pardon banked in a game-winning layup for the biggest win in the history of the program. The victory wasn’t just Northwestern’s 21st of the year, its 10th in conference, or its fourth against a top-50 team. It likely cinched the first NCAA tournament berth in Northwestern history. The Wildcats end the regular season by hosting Purdue on Sunday, but they should be playing with house money at this point. Wins over Wisconsin on the road, Dayton on a neutral floor and Michigan and Wake Forest at home, coupled with zero losses outside the top 100, gives them a clear path to an at-large berth.
It was all set up perfectly for Illinois. After sweeping Northwestern and beating Michigan State, the Illini were, improbably, back in position to make the dance for the first time since 2013. All they had to do was avoid bad losses, and maybe grab one more meaningful win, and they’d grab a spot in the tournament field. And then Saturday’s game at Rutgers rolled around. Illinois was in control in the second half, leading 44–34 with just more than 14 minutes left in the game. Rutgers methodically chopped away at that lead, ultimately winning on a Deshawn Freeman three pointer in the final 10 seconds. A loss like this was the one thing Illinois could not afford. With the Big Ten in the midst of a down season, the Illini are not going to have the opportunities typically afforded to the conference’s bubble teams during its tournament. Barring disaster for multiple bubble teams, Illinois is off the at-large radar.
Iowa snuck back onto the at-large radar with road wins against Maryland and Wisconsin over the last two weeks. The Hawkeyes now own five top-50 wins, with victories against Purdue, Michigan and Iowa State also on the résumé. That has the backend of the field in striking distance, but there’s still a lot of work to do in the Big Ten tournament. The Hawkeyes need at least one résumé-building win this week to have hope on Selection Sunday.
Indiana, against all odds, is still in the at-large picture, as well. The Hoosiers are here thanks to the softness of this year’s bubble, as well as non-conference wins against Kansas and North Carolina. If the Hoosiers can pick up a couple of resume-buidling wins the Big Ten tournament, and get some help from their fellow bubblers across the country, they could be one of the last teams in the dance. Understand, however, that they have somewhere around a 1-in-20 chance of getting into the field.
Pac-12
Locks: Arizona, Oregon, UCLA
This year’s Pac-12 is one of the weirdest conferences in recent memory. At the top we have Arizona, Oregon and UCLA, all of which are legitimate Final Four contenders. With all three guaranteed to be in different regions, it wouldn’t be a shock, however unlikely, for the conference to send three teams to Phoenix. They could just as conceivably be the only three Pac-12 teams in the NCAA tournament.
USC is the only bubble team left standing in the Pac-12. No one blames the Trojans for losing games to the three elite teams in the conference in succession. It did put the team’s obvious ceiling on display, however, and put it in a position where it cannot afford many bad losses. The Trojans then followed up those three games by losing to Arizona State. That was their first sub-100 loss of the season, and they’re still getting by thanks to wins over SMU and UCLA. The wiggle room they once had, however, is gone. The Trojans are still in a position to make the tournament simply by avoiding bad losses, something they did by beating Washington State and Washington this week. If they hold serve in the Pac-12 tournament, they will go dancing.
Cal, meanwhile, fell off the at-large radar after losses to Utah and Colorado. The Golden Bears own exactly one top-50 win, and that came against USC. That’s their only victory against a team that could get an at-large bid, with their next best win over Princeton on a neutral floor. They’re 4–9 against the top 100, and 4–11 in kenpom.com A- and B-tier games. Cal will have to win the Pac-12 championship to get into the NCAA tournament field this season.
Locks: Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina
If you’re a bubble watcher, then you have to be thrilled with Vanderbilt’s win over Florida on Saturday. No matter what happens next week, we are going to get to test history. If Vanderbilt is part of the at-large discussion on Selection Sunday, that necessarily means they will have suffered their 15th loss of the season at some point during the SEC tournament. The most losses for an at-large team in NCAA history is 14, which has happened 14 times. For the sake of conversation, let’s assume that Vanderbilt’s 15th loss isn’t a bad one and comes against one of South Carolina, Florida or Kentucky. In that scenario it will be the most interesting team before the committee this week. It will have at least five top-50 wins, with all of those coming against at-large teams. Vanderbilt has what it takes to be the first 15-loss at-large team in NCAA history.
Mississippi is largely in the discussion thanks to a favorable schedule that only included one matchup apiece with Kentucky and Florida, helping the Rebels to a 19–12 overall, and 10–8 in conference. With that said, the Rebels deserve credit for a win over South Carolina on Saturday. That has them in the at-large discussion heading into the SEC tournament. If they can add a win over one of the conference’s tourney-bound teams, they’ll have reason for hope on Selection Sunday.
Alabama has been on the fringes of the at-large picture most of the season, but Saturday’s loss to Tennessee likely took them out of the discussion. The Crimson Tide are now 5–12 against the RPI top 100, with their best wins over South Carolina and Vanderbilt. They can see the tournament field from where they sit, but there’s no realistic path to an at-large bid.
Georgia came up agonizingly short time and again when it faced Kentucky, Florida and South Carolina this season. While the Bulldogs proved they could hang with the conference’s best, all that matters is they never got over the hump. An 18-point loss at Arkansas on Saturday drove that home even further, and one top-50 win isn’t going to get them into the dance. The Bulldogs must win the SEC tournament to get into the field.
Mid-Majors
Locks: Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, Wichita State
The only fitting end to the Missouri Valley Conference season was a rubber match between Illinois State and Wichita State for the conference tournament title and automatic bid. The Shockers took that rubber match in relatively easy fashion, winning the conference tournament, and thus its automatic bid, by a 71–51 score.
The only question now is will Illinois State get an at-large bid? The bet here is the Redbirds will be left out. They dropped games to San Francisco, Tulsa and Murray State, all three of which are comfortably off the at-large radar, and their only win over a tournament team came when they beat Wichita State at home. After that, their next best win was at Loyola-Chicago, kenpom.com’s 97th-ranked team. The Redbirds had a great season, and deserve a ton of credit for beating almost everyone their schedule placed in front of them this season. Their tournament résumé, however, is lacking.
Middle Tennessee State sits at 37th in the RPI and 52nd on kenpom.com. The Blue Raiders are heavy favorites to win the Conference USA tournament, but if they lose they’ll have to hope their metrics, wins over Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Belmont and UNC-Wilmington, and a soft bubble will carry them to an at-large bid. It is instructive to remember the case of 2015–16 Monmouth, which had better non-conference wins than this year’s Middle Tennessee State, and was shut out after losing in the MAAC tournament.