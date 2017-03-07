College Basketball

SEC tournament schedule: Bracket, TV channel, dates

2:16 | College Basketball
March Madness: What's holding Kansas, Villanova back from winning it all?
SI Wire
Monday March 6th, 2017

The 2017 Southeastern Conference men's basketball tournament will be played from March 8–12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with the tournament champion receiving the SEC's automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Kentucky is seeking its 30th conference tournament championship and its third straight. No other SEC team has won more than six tournament titles.

Kentucky enters March as a strong candidate to return to the Final Four once again. 

The conference could get four teams in the tournament—Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas—while Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss need to do some serious work to earn a tourney bid.

See a full bracket for the upcoming tournament below. 

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the games online with WatchESPN.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters