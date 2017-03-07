When is the Final Four?

The 2017 NCAA Division I Men's College Basketball season will conclude with the Final Four.

The Final Four will begin on Saturday, April 1 with the national semifinals. The national title game will take place on April 3.

The games will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with the Final Four being hosted by Arizona State University. It is the first time the Phoenix area has hosted the Final Four and first Western site Final Four since 1995, when Seattle hosted the festivities.

This season, the winner of the Midwest Regional (Kansas City) takes on the victor of the West (San Jose) region in one semifinal, and the winners of the South (Memphis) and East (New York) square off in the other semifinal.

The first National Semifinal tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET and the second one at 8:49 p.m. ET, approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Last year's winner Villanova put together a record-breaking rout of Oklahoma in the national semis before capping off their national championship win over North Carolina with a buzzer-beater three-pointer by forward Kris Jenkins. Villanova guard Ryan Arcidiacono was named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

The last men's player to win the MOP and not play on the eventual winner was Hakeem Olajuwon in 1983.