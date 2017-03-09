Michael Jordan's business empire has him flying, even in retirement

The SEC tournament will be played from Wednesday, March 8 to Sunday, March 12 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with the tournament champions receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Kentucky has won the last two SEC tournaments. Florida was the last team not named Kentucky to win the tournament, prevailing in 2014.

The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed once again this year, with Florida earning a No. 2 seed.

Arkansas is the No. 3 seed, followed by South Carolina and Alabama.

See how to watch the SEC tournament below.

How to watch

When: Coverage starts Wednesday, March 8, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, SEC Network

Live stream: Watch the games online with WatchESPN.

Schedule

Wednesday, March 8

No. 12 Mississippi State 79, No. 13 LSU 52

No. 14 Missouri 86, No. 11 Auburn 83 (OT)

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 9 Tennessee vs. No. 8 Georgia (Noon CT, SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 12 Mississippi State vs. No. 5 Alabama (25 minutes after Game 3, SEC Network)

Game 5: No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 14 Missouri vs. No. 6 Ole Miss (25 minutes after Game 5, SEC Network)

Friday, March 10

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Kentucky (Noon CT, SEC Network)

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 South Carolina (25 minutes after Game 7, SEC Network)

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Florida (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Arkansas (25 minutes after Game 9, SEC Network)

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Noon CT, ESPN)

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 (25 minutes after Game 11, ESPN)

Sunday, March 12

Game 13 (Final): Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 (Noon CT, ESPN)